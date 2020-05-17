Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $75,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 31,570,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

