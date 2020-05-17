Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.20. 3,111,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.