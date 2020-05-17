Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.13.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. 5,586,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

