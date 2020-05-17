Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New $710,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 139,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $7,182,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,646,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,107,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $151.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

