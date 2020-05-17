Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 4,075 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

