Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

RTX stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.73. 22,032,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $171.43. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

