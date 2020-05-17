Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $131.83. 14,921 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.38.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

