Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 25,142 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

