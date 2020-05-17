Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

