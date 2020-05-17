Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

