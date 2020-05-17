Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.