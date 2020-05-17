Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 6,380 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 167.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

