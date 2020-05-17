Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 670 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

BlackRock stock traded up $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

