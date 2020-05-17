Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

