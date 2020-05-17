Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,683,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $203.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The firm has a market cap of $518.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.51. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

