Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,249.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

