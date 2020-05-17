Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amati AIM VCT earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AMAT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 129.50 ($1.70). 45,199 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.24. Amati AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.90 ($2.01). The company has a market cap of $129.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,006.20 ($5,269.93). Also, insider Peter Lawrence purchased 52,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £69,973.46 ($92,046.12).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.