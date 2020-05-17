American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Holdings Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $23,032,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 8,018,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,294. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

