American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Reduced by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 1.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149,620 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. 8,018,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.