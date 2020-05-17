American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $216,802,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,677,000 after buying an additional 305,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $117.76. 3,087,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

