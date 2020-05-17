AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

ABC traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $85.75. 1,694,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

