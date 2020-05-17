Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

AMGN stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. 3,111,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.22. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

