Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to Announce $2.77 EPS

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88. Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $5.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $13.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $17.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

NYSE GS traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.87. 2,864,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.60. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

