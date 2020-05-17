Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Post $7.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share of $7.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.77. Humana posted earnings per share of $6.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.06 to $22.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $12.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.21. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $398.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

