Analysts Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Franks International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 321,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Franks International has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,101,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,074.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franks International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after buying an additional 907,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,777,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 300,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franks International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.