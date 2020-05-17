Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 350,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inovalon by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inovalon by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.