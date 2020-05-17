Analysts Expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.43. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 4,078,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in SLM by 1,828.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

