Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.36. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,523. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -391.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

