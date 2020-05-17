Analysts Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.14. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,200,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

