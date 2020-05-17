Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $48.87

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 5,582,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,372. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

