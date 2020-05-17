Analysts Set Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Target Price at $9.80

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTX. ValuEngine lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

GTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,516. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $5,720,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 138.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 177.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 997,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

