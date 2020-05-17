Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $63.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,499,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,224,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 765,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

