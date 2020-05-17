Analysts Set TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target at $17.34

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 3,612,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,571. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,316 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 997,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.