ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 93.2% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00453078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005025 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

