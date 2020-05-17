Asset Management Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 5.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

