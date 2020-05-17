Autonio Price Up 8.1% This Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $246,410.71 and $103.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last week, Autonio has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.78 or 0.01975007 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00167594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.