Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 276.19% and a negative net margin of 277.54%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

AYTU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 19,737,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,095,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.12. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

