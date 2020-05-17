Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. Baker Hughes A GE makes up approximately 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.76. 5,540,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

