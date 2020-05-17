Bancor Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $16.38 million and $8.06 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

