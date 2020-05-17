Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after buying an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 4,120,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,140. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.