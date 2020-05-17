Barclays Trims Franks International (NYSE:FI) Target Price to $2.00

Franks International (NYSE:FI) had its price target cut by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 321,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Franks International has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franks International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,101,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,074.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

