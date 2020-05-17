Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 61,539 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

