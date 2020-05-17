Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $10.42 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

