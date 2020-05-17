Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $30.33 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

MCD stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

