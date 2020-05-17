Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $34.14 Million in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

