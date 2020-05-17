Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 83.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.59.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.78. 1,714,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

