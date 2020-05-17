Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $10.91 Million Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

