Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in AbbVie by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

ABBV stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.