Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 193,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,290. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

