Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 305,166 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 104,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,426,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

